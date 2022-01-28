Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

6,872 KM

Details Description Features

$36,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline w/Heated Seats *Low KM*

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline w/Heated Seats *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

Contact Seller

$36,000

+ taxes & licensing

6,872KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8167732
  • Stock #: 258080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a budget friendly, well equipped SUV with All-Wheel Drive? Check out this low KM 2020 VW Tiguan Trendline DEMO that just arrived directly from VW Canada with lots of factory warranty remaining! Plus you get popular features such as: heated seats, alloy wheels, back-up camera and Bluetooth!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
PURE WHITE
Rear Collision Mitigation
TITAN BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2015 Honda CR-V Tour...
 74,726 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 39,976 KM
$45,500 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 138,770 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory