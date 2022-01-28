$36,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline w/Heated Seats *Low KM*
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8167732
- Stock #: 258080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a budget friendly, well equipped SUV with All-Wheel Drive? Check out this low KM 2020 VW Tiguan Trendline DEMO that just arrived directly from VW Canada with lots of factory warranty remaining! Plus you get popular features such as: heated seats, alloy wheels, back-up camera and Bluetooth!
Vehicle Features
