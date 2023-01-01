Menu
Local Lease Return. Bought and serviced here with us! Momentum Plus Package - 4-Zone Electronic Climate Control - 12.3 Driver Display - Heated Aquablades - Retractable Rear-view Mirrors - Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirrors - Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information - Intellisafe Surround (BLIS) - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Keyless Entry with Handsfree Tail Gate Opening Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer Permit #5564

2020 Volvo S60

37,852 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

37,852KM
Used
VIN 7JRA22TK1LG034954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Savile Grey
  • Interior Colour AMBER
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return. Bought and serviced here with us!
Momentum Plus Package
- 4-Zone Electronic Climate Control
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Heated Aquablades
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirrors
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Keyless Entry with Handsfree Tail Gate Opening
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.08 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio input jack
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
Simulated woodgrain trim
Bluetooth Connection
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Volvo On Call w/4 year subscription
AT&T Sensus Connect in-car WiFi w/3 month trial and Sirius satellite radio w/3 month trial
Radio: High Performance Sound -inc: 2 USB connections (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

