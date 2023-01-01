Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volvo S90

17,559 KM

Details Description Features

$53,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo S90

2020 Volvo S90

Inscription Premium | Bowers

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volvo S90

Inscription Premium | Bowers

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 9560245
  2. 9560245
  3. 9560245
  4. 9560245
  5. 9560245
  6. 9560245
  7. 9560245
  8. 9560245
  9. 9560245
  10. 9560245
  11. 9560245
  12. 9560245
  13. 9560245
  14. 9560245
  15. 9560245
  16. 9560245
  17. 9560245
  18. 9560245
  19. 9560245
  20. 9560245
  21. 9560245
  22. 9560245
  23. 9560245
  24. 9560245
  25. 9560245
Contact Seller

$53,998

+ taxes & licensing

17,559KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560245
  • Stock #: F4WYRJ
  • VIN: LVYA22ML0LP175934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Solid Stone
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return
Premium Package
- Park Assist Pilot with Park Assist Front and Rear
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 360° Camera
- Heated Rear Seats
- Blind Spot Information System and Cross Traffic Alert
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)

- Protection Package
- 20" 8-Spoke Silver Diamond-cut Alloy Wheel
- Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound System
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Temporary spare tire
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
60 L Fuel Tank
210 Amp Alternator
3.20 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Laminated Glass
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Chrome Bodyside Insert
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated/Ventilated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat and passenger's seat w/memory, 4 way power adjustable lumbar support and cushion extension
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pilot Assist
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2013 Acura RDX AWD 4...
 286,350 KM
$11,747 + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX Tech ...
 52,807 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2021 Polestar 2 Laun...
 11,000 KM
$67,390 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory