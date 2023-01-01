Menu
2020 Volvo V60

53,785 KM

Details Description Features

$45,994

+ tax & licensing
$45,994

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2020 Volvo V60

2020 Volvo V60

Cross Country Premium Plus

2020 Volvo V60

Cross Country Premium Plus

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$45,994

+ taxes & licensing

53,785KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10268859
  Stock #: F567CJ
  VIN: YV4102WK8L1032750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Savile Grey
  • Interior Colour AMBER
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,785 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents on this beautiful wagon Saville Grey on Amber!
Premier Package
- 12.3 Driver Display
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Wiper Blades
- 4-Zone Electronic Climate Control
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirrors
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
- Heated Rear Seats
- Keyless Drive with Handsfree Tail Gate Opening
- Blind Spot Information System and Cross Traffic Alert

Premier Plus Package
- Drive Mode Select
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- 360° Camera
- Compass
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- LED Bending Headlights with Thor's Hammer DRL
- Headlight Washers
- Park Assist Pilot with Park Assist Front & Rear
- Front Fog Lights

- Bumper Cover
- Protection Package
- Front & Rear Mud Flaps
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
TOURING SUSPENSION
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
3.20 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Fender Flares

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory, power adjustable passenger seat and 2 way lumbar support

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
power adjustable passenger seat and 2 way lumbar support
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory

