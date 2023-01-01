2020 Volvo V60

$45,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 7 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10268859

10268859 Stock #: F567CJ

F567CJ VIN: YV4102WK8L1032750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Savile Grey

Interior Colour AMBER

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 53,785 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control TOURING SUSPENSION Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank 3.20 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Fender Flares Safety Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory, power adjustable passenger seat and 2 way lumbar support Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake power adjustable passenger seat and 2 way lumbar support Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory

