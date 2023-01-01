$45,994+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
2020 Volvo V60
Cross Country Premium Plus
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$45,994
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10268859
- Stock #: F567CJ
- VIN: YV4102WK8L1032750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Savile Grey
- Interior Colour AMBER
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 53,785 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents on this beautiful wagon Saville Grey on Amber!
Premier Package
- 12.3 Driver Display
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Wiper Blades
- 4-Zone Electronic Climate Control
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner and Exterior Mirrors
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
- Heated Rear Seats
- Keyless Drive with Handsfree Tail Gate Opening
- Blind Spot Information System and Cross Traffic Alert
Premier Plus Package
- Drive Mode Select
- Interior High-Level Illumination
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- 360° Camera
- Compass
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- LED Bending Headlights with Thor's Hammer DRL
- Headlight Washers
- Park Assist Pilot with Park Assist Front & Rear
- Front Fog Lights
- Bumper Cover
- Protection Package
- Front & Rear Mud Flaps
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.
With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!
Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.
Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!
Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.