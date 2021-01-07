Menu
2020 Volvo V60

5,299 KM

$52,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

T5 AWD SOLD!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

5,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6496248
  Stock #: F3MKHV
  VIN: YV4102WK4L1036195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3MKHV
  • Mileage 5,299 KM

Vehicle Description

But do not be sad because we just got another one! with almost the exact same km! Volvo makes THE best wagon and this continues the tradition just fine.
Features are endless, is a Volvo wagon the best out there? Come drive it and find out!
The Cross Country continues the legacy of the Volvo wagon! Little higher than the V60 and the 19 inch alloys look amazing against the Crystal White exterior.
All kinds of safety features and convenience too. With winter upon us the heated steering wheel, the heated front and rear seats, climate zones, heated washer nozzles....it all helps make the long winter a little easier

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Sunroof
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Temporary spare tire
Memory Seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Variable Speed

