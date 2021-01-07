2020 Volvo V60

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
+ taxes & licensing
But do not be sad because we just got another one! with almost the exact same km! Volvo makes THE best wagon and this continues the tradition just fine.
Features are endless, is a Volvo wagon the best out there? Come drive it and find out!
The Cross Country continues the legacy of the Volvo wagon! Little higher than the V60 and the 19 inch alloys look amazing against the Crystal White exterior.
All kinds of safety features and convenience too. With winter upon us the heated steering wheel, the heated front and rear seats, climate zones, heated washer nozzles....it all helps make the long winter a little easier
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8