2020 Volvo V60

3,651 KM

$52,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

T5 AWD Certified!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

3,651KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6501597
  • Stock #: F3R67U
  • VIN: YV4102WK5L1031667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R67U
  • Mileage 3,651 KM

Vehicle Description

And that means low finance rates up to 72 months and the 6 year 160,000 km warranty from January 30, 2020! Volvo means safety and the best wagons ever!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

We have an amazing vehicle to offer here: Navigation with 12 Inch driver's display screen. Panoramic roof. 18 Inch alloy wheels. Heated steering wheel. Heated front AND rear seats. Lane Departure Warning. Rear park assist camera. Satellite radio. And so much more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Sunroof
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Temporary spare tire
Memory Seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Variable Speed

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

