2020 Volvo V60

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
And that means low finance rates up to 72 months and the 6 year 160,000 km warranty from January 30, 2020! Volvo means safety and the best wagons ever!
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your Jaguar/Land Rover/Volvo purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
We have an amazing vehicle to offer here: Navigation with 12 Inch driver's display screen. Panoramic roof. 18 Inch alloy wheels. Heated steering wheel. Heated front AND rear seats. Lane Departure Warning. Rear park assist camera. Satellite radio. And so much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8