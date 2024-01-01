Menu
Account
Sign In
Unique beautiful color combination on our amazing lease return here! Premium Package - Heated Wiper Blades - Headlight Washers - Power Operated Tailgate - Retractable Rear-view Mirrors - Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors - Grocery Bag Holder - Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Inductive Charging for Smart Phone - Storage Box Under Driver Seat Cushion Premium Plus Package - Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control - 360° Surround View Camera - HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener - 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area - Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear - Navigation System - Protection Package - 20 5 Double Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2020 Volvo XC40

79,181 KM

Details Description Features

$33,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volvo XC40

R-Design Premium | Nav | 20's

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volvo XC40

R-Design Premium | Nav | 20's

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$33,897

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,181KM
VIN YV4162UM4L2340656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Unique beautiful color combination on our amazing lease return here!
Premium Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Headlight Washers
- Power Operated Tailgate
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors
- Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Inductive Charging for Smart Phone
- Storage Box Under Driver Seat Cushion

Premium Plus Package
- Pilot Assist
- Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- 360° Surround View Camera
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- 12V Power Outlet in Cargo Area

- Park Assist Pilot w/ Park Assist Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Protection Package
- 20" 5 Double Spoke Matte Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
54 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,220 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated R-Design Front Comfort Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory, power adjustable passenger seat, 4 way power lumbar support and mechanical cushion extension

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
330w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Power Adjustable Passenger Seat
4 way power lumbar support and mechanical cushion extension
Heated R-Design Front Comfort Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2020 Volvo XC90 Inscription HUD | Adaptive Cruise for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Volvo XC90 Inscription HUD | Adaptive Cruise 46,475 KM $47,899 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volvo XC60 R-Design Premium | Climate | Bowers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Volvo XC60 R-Design Premium | Climate | Bowers 51,592 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volvo XC40 B5 - Plus Climate | HK Sound for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Volvo XC40 B5 - Plus Climate | HK Sound 8,556 KM $51,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,897

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo XC40