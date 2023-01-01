$43,993+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC60
Momentum Plus | Lease Return
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$43,993
- Listing ID: 10368663
- Stock #: F57GW5
- VIN: LYVA22RK9LB572741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Momentum Plus Package
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Rear Seats
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Wiper Blades
- 4-Zone Climate Control and Cooled Glovebox
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
- Protection Package
- Passenger Seat Memory
- Sim Card
- 4-Way Lumbar Support
- Cushion Extension
- Bumper Cover
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.
With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!
Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.
Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!
Dealer Permit #5564
Vehicle Features
