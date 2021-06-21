Menu
2020 Volvo XC60

26,732 KM

$48,997

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Momentum Classy Amber Interior

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

26,732KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7453925
  Stock #: F444M9
  VIN: LYVA22RK1LB476876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour AMBER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Momentum Pro Package
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Foglights, Cornering if LED Bending
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- High-Level Interior Illumination
- Park Assist Front and Rear
- Headlight Washers
- Compass
- LED Active Bending Headlights with Cornering Lights
- Drive Mode Settings
- 360° Camera

Momentum Plus Package
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- 4-Zone Climate Control and Cooled Glovebox
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- 12.3" Driver Display
- 20" 5-Double Spoke Tech Black Diamond-cut Alloy Wheel
- Cushion Extension
- Protection Package
- 4-Way Lumbar Support
- Passenger Seat Memory
- Bumper Cover

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

