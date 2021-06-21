2020 Volvo XC60

$48,997 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 7 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7453925

7453925 Stock #: F444M9

F444M9 VIN: LYVA22RK1LB476876

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic

Interior Colour AMBER

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 26,732 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Mechanical All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.