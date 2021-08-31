Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Volvo XC60

33,010 KM

Details Description

$49,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,993

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

Momentum Plus Heated Steering!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volvo XC60

Momentum Plus Heated Steering!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$49,993

+ taxes & licensing

33,010KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7656619
  • Stock #: F479EB
  • VIN: LYVA22RK9LB578507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Super nice little XC60 here with all of the amenities!
Momentum Plus Package
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 12.3" Driver Display
- 4-Zone Climate Control and Cooled Glovebox
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- Keyless Entry
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Rear Seats
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2018 BMW 5 Series 54...
 54,150 KM
$48,799 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 23,583 KM
$73,799 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 Mome...
 48,246 KM
$43,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory