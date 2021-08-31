2020 Volvo XC60

$49,993 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 0 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7656619

7656619 Stock #: F479EB

F479EB VIN: LYVA22RK9LB578507

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 33,010 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.