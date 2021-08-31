Menu
2020 Volvo XC60

24,223 KM

Details Description Features

$62,499

+ tax & licensing
Inscription Extremely well equipped!

Location

$62,499

+ taxes & licensing

24,223KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7799151
  • Stock #: F48XFH
  • VIN: LYVA22RL0LB438631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Premium Plus Package
- Compass
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- 360° Camera
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- Park Assist Pilot with Park Assist Front and Rear
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener

Premium Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Wheels: 20" 8-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

