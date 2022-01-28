Menu
2020 Volvo XC60

29,375 KM

Details Description Features

$63,889

+ tax & licensing
$63,889

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

Inscription Adaptive Cruise! HUD!

2020 Volvo XC60

Inscription Adaptive Cruise! HUD!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$63,889

+ taxes & licensing

29,375KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8183898
  Stock #: F49Y47
  VIN: LYVA22RLXLB413591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Package
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Wiper Blades

Premium Plus Package
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Compass
- 360° Camera
- Graphical Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- Park Assist Pilot with Park Assist Front and Rear
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
TOURING SUSPENSION
180 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,490 kgs
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 20" 8-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
TIRES: 255/45R20 AS
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated/Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension, power side support and 4-way power lumbar support
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Retractable Rear-View Mirrors, puddle lights, Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors, Heated Rear Seat, Intellisafe Surround (BLIS), Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windscreen Washers
PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Intellisafe Assist, adaptive cruise control, Fully Automatic Parking w/Fr/Rr Park Assist, front and rear park assist, Compass, Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD), 360 Camera, Remote Control (HomeLink)

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

