2020 Volvo XC60

Listing ID: 8183898

Stock #: F49Y47

VIN: LYVA22RLXLB413591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 29,375 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes TOURING SUSPENSION 180 Amp Alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,490 kgs Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels: 20" 8-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams TIRES: 255/45R20 AS Safety Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors Interior PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Heated/Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory, cushion extension, power side support and 4-way power lumbar support Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Retractable Rear-View Mirrors, puddle lights, Automatically Dimmed Inner & Exterior Mirrors, Heated Rear Seat, Intellisafe Surround (BLIS), Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windscreen Washers PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Intellisafe Assist, adaptive cruise control, Fully Automatic Parking w/Fr/Rr Park Assist, front and rear park assist, Compass, Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD), 360 Camera, Remote Control (HomeLink)

