2020 Volvo XC60

30,153 KM

$54,987

+ tax & licensing
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Momentum T6 One Owner!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

30,153KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8459709
  • Stock #: F4FJ62
  • VIN: LYVA22RK4LB596137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra low kilometer XC60 Momentum!
Momentum Plus Package
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
-12.3" Driver Display
- 4-Zone Climate Control and Cooled Glovebox
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Rear Seats
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
180 Amp Alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,490 kgs
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Security System
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

