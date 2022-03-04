$54,987+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC60
Momentum T6 One Owner!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$54,987
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8459709
- Stock #: F4FJ62
- VIN: LYVA22RK4LB596137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Ultra low kilometer XC60 Momentum!
Momentum Plus Package
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
-12.3" Driver Display
- 4-Zone Climate Control and Cooled Glovebox
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Keyless Entry
- Heated Rear Seats
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
