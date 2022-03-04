2020 Volvo XC60

$54,987 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 1 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8459709

8459709 Stock #: F4FJ62

F4FJ62 VIN: LYVA22RK4LB596137

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,153 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive TOURING SUSPENSION 180 Amp Alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.33 Axle Ratio Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,490 kgs Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Black Bodyside Cladding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Interior Security System tilt steering rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.