$48,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
2020 Volvo XC60
Momentum Pro | No Accidents
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
$48,899
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9697060
- Stock #: F4YKM1
- VIN: LYVA22RK0LB528403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,883 KM
Vehicle Description
Real Nice Local Lease Return!
Momentum Plus Package
- Dual Integrated Booster Seats, Outer Position
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- 4-Zone Climate Control and Cooled Glovebox
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- Keyless Entry
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Wiper Blades
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
Momentum Pro Package
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- 360° Camera
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Foglights, Cornering if LED Bending
- Drive Mode Settings
- LED Active Bending Headlights with Cornering Lights
- Park Assist Front and Rear
- Compass
- Headlight Washers
- High-Level Interior Illumination
- Bumper Cover
- Cushion Extension
- 20" 5-Double Spoke Tech Black Diamond-cut Alloy Wheel
- Sim Card
- Protection Package
- Charcoal Headliner
- Passenger Seat Memory
- 4-Way Lumbar Support
- Sunglass Holder
- Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Windows
Convenience
Seating
Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.