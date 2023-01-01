Menu
2020 Volvo XC60

18,883 KM

Details Description Features

$48,899

+ tax & licensing
$48,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

Momentum Pro | No Accidents

2020 Volvo XC60

Momentum Pro | No Accidents

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$48,899

+ taxes & licensing

18,883KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9697060
  • Stock #: F4YKM1
  • VIN: LYVA22RK0LB528403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Real Nice Local Lease Return!
Momentum Plus Package
- Dual Integrated Booster Seats, Outer Position
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- 4-Zone Climate Control and Cooled Glovebox
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Retractable Rear-view Mirrors and Puddle Lights
- Keyless Entry
- Auto-dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Heated Wiper Blades
- 12.3" Driver Display
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information

Momentum Pro Package
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- 360° Camera
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Foglights, Cornering if LED Bending
- Drive Mode Settings
- LED Active Bending Headlights with Cornering Lights
- Park Assist Front and Rear
- Compass
- Headlight Washers
- High-Level Interior Illumination

- Bumper Cover
- Cushion Extension
- 20" 5-Double Spoke Tech Black Diamond-cut Alloy Wheel
- Sim Card
- Protection Package
- Charcoal Headliner
- Passenger Seat Memory
- 4-Way Lumbar Support
- Sunglass Holder
- Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Temporary spare tire
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,490 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

