2020 Volvo XC90

10,255 KM

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
Momentum Apple CarPlay Remote Start

Location

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

10,255KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! One Owner! Super clean low kilometer XC90 for you to enjoy for years to come!
Momentum Plus Package
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- High-Level Interior Illumination
- Compass
- 360° Camera
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Sensus Navigation with Road Sign Information
- Pilot Assist - Driver Assistance System with Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heated Rear Seats
- Intellisafe Surround (BLIS)
- Heated Steering Wheel
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

