2020 Wilderness 2775RB

Elite Pkg - Couples Style w/ Outdoor Kitchen

2020 Wilderness 2775RB

Elite Pkg - Couples Style w/ Outdoor Kitchen

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$36,880

+ taxes & licensing

  Used
  Listing ID: 4404666
  Stock #: SCV3672
  VIN: 5SFNB3221LE432097
*** LUXURY COUPLES CAMPER! *** ABSOLUTELY TOP OF THE LINE!! *** HALF-TON TOWABLE W/ DOUBLE SLIDE!!! *** Upgraded with Elite Package.

** WILDERNESS by HEARTLAND ** INDUSTRY LEADING IN CONSTRUCTION! **
  1. 5-Sided double-welded aircraft aluminum construction (not wood).
  2. 3-Inch thick foam roof, crowned and 100% vacuum bond lamination. (Very rare in the industry, tough, fully walkable with no flex, maximum strength, R-value, and noise reduction. Wilderness roofs are aluminum only, lightweight and second to none. Seamless one piece, no more water damage and associated issues with mold and wood, and no fiberglass insulation.) An RV roof is vitally important as this is where water and other related damages and mold issues originate from!
  3. Two-inch thick aluminum sidewall construction, built with AZDEL composite panels, fully laminated and foam-insulated. Means walls that are fully resistant to mold, rot, warpage and delamination. And up to twice as thick as the competitors (best in industry). Learn why you want Azdel sidewall construction in your next trailer: https://www.azdelonboard.com/
  4. Fiberglass wrap-around front cap, this eliminates pressure on front seams (and any potential water leakage) while towing.
  5. Dual HVAC ducting (most will have single) much superior air flow and cooling.
  6. Wide-Trax suspension system with Dexter axles. This wider stance gives less sway, more stability, and reduces wear and tear of rough roads!
These are all extremely important considerations when purchasing an RV. All campers and RVs are not constructed equally. Cheaper usually means it was less expensive to build, and that cost is passed on to the purchaser. The inner framework and construction of an RV is not visible, so it is imperative to know the materials and components utilized. Enjoy better sound insulation, energy efficiency, temperature comfort, and best in industry structural integrity with a 3-year Structural Support Warranty.

** FEATURES OF THE 2775RB w/ ELITE PACKAGE **
Numerous high-value options including......King Size Bed......Tons of Bedroom Closet Space......Centre Island Kitchen......Power Stabilizer Jacks......Power Tongue Jack w/ LED Lighting......Central Vac System for Easy Cleanup......Outdoor Kitchen w/ Sink, Fridge & BBQ Grill......Outdoor Shower w/ Hot Water......Outdoor Stereo / Entertainment System......Huge Power Awning......Exterior LED Party / Security Lighting......Bluetooth / USB / AUX Audio Connections for Indoor & Outdoor Entertainment......Swivel Centre TV Mount (Bedroom & Living Room)......Solar Prep Package......Backup Cam Prep Package......Built-In 4G / WIFI Extender by WineGard......Enormous Underbelly Storage Space......High-End Finishings......Oversized Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink......Retractable Stainless Steel Tap......Stainless Steel Appliances......Tiled Kitchen Backsplash......LED Lit 3-Burner Gas Cooking Range w/ Hood......Microwave......Spacious Shower w/ Skylighting......Leather Sofa (also pulls out to a bed)......Tons of Natural Light Throughout......and INDUSTRY LEADING CONSTRUCTION!

Finance for as low as 150 b/w + tax! Now available at just $36,880 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this camper trailer. Please ask for warranty option details.

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

