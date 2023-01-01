Menu
2021 Acura RDX

33,603 KM

$49,992

+ tax & licensing
$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2021 Acura RDX

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec No Accident

2021 Acura RDX

A-Spec No Accident

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

33,603KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10354779
  • Stock #: F571XJ
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H60ML802546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:
Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.17 axle ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
GVWR: 2,280 kgs (5,027 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
64.7 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and grade logic control
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder i-VTEC -inc: Turbocharged

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Grey Accents
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P255/45R20 101V AS

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat w/lumbar support, 4-way adjustable headrest and remote-linked 2-position memory system for driver's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Alcantara Simulated Suede Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
16 Speakers
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys -inc: Windows Media audio playback capability, 16 speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth streaming audio, AcuraLink subscription services, HD Radio ready, Siri Eyes Free co...

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
WINDOWS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Vehicle Stability Assist Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
4 Door Curb/Courtesy
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
SMS text message/E-mail function
HD Radio ready
4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot
AcuraLink subscription services
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys -inc: Windows Media audio playback capability
Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy A-Spec Design
USB audio interface w/(4) 2.5-amp charging ports
SiriusXM (only available in certain areas
a no-charge trial of 3 months) and Wi-Fi tethering
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat w/lumbar support
4-way adjustable headrest and remote-linked 2-position memory system for driver's seat
Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Start
Alcantara/Leather Seat Trim -inc: contrast stitching and seat piping

