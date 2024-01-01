$43,867+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec | No Accidents | Hitch & Wiring
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$43,867
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Red/ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,014 KM
Vehicle Description
One of the sharpest looking compact SUV on the market and with an awesome color combination. Low km!
Clean CARFAX and loaded with great features such as:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Power Moonroof
* Factory Remote Start
* Heated and Cooled Front Power Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Navigation
* Heated Wiper Zone
* Acura Link
* Lane Departure Mitigation
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* Hitch with Flat 4 wiring
* 20 Inch wheels with locking nut package
and so much more to review with you!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
