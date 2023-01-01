Menu
2021 Acura TLX

35,000 KM

Details Description

$45,988

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Elite SH-AWD - LOADED NO ACCIDENTS

Location

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

35,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10273362
  • Stock #: 35K GREY 0100
  • VIN: 19UUB6F96MA800100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*!

