$45,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carvista
877-245-5756
2021 Acura TLX
2021 Acura TLX
Platinum Elite SH-AWD - LOADED NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$45,988
+ taxes & licensing
35,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10273362
- Stock #: 35K GREY 0100
- VIN: 19UUB6F96MA800100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING BUSINESS! LOW DEALER FINANCING RATES*, NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS*!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carvista
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2