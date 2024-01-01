$33,599+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3
Komfort 45 | No Accidents
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$33,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,390 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km, balance of factory warranty. Audi Drive Select, Audi Pre-Sense, clean CARFAX...heated steering wheel and front seats ready for winter!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45. This one-owner, accident-free SUV combines style, comfort, and advanced technology for the discerning driver.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- Heated front seats with power adjustment for the driver
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and curtain airbags
- 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission for smooth, efficient driving
- Low mileage of only 32,393 km, ensuring many years of reliable service
Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience this exceptional Audi Q3 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for more information. Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that perfectly balances luxury and practicality.
Dealer Permit #0112
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk around video.
Vehicle Features
