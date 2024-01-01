Menu
Low km, balance of factory warranty. Audi Drive Select, Audi Pre-Sense, clean CARFAX...heated steering wheel and front seats ready for winter! Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45. This one-owner, accident-free SUV combines style, comfort, and advanced technology for the discerning driver. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel - Heated front seats with power adjustment for the driver - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and curtain airbags - 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission for smooth, efficient driving - Low mileage of only 32,393 km, ensuring many years of reliable service Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience this exceptional Audi Q3 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for more information. Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that perfectly balances luxury and practicality. Dealer Permit #0112 Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk around video. Dealer permit #0112

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
32,390KM
VIN WA1AECF34M1078641

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,390 KM

Low km, balance of factory warranty. Audi Drive Select, Audi Pre-Sense, clean CARFAX...heated steering wheel and front seats ready for winter!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45. This one-owner, accident-free SUV combines style, comfort, and advanced technology for the discerning driver.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- Heated front seats with power adjustment for the driver
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and curtain airbags
- 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission for smooth, efficient driving
- Low mileage of only 32,393 km, ensuring many years of reliable service

Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience this exceptional Audi Q3 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for more information. Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV that perfectly balances luxury and practicality.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk around video.
Safety

Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Additional Features

null
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: electrically adjustable driver seat
4-way power lumbar support for driver's seat and manually adjustable passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

