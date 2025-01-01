Menu
Recent Arrival! Panoramic Roof, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver & Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Front Dual Zone Climate Control, 8.8-Inch Colour Display, Audi Smartphone Interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation-Front, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Rain sensing wipers, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: 7J x 18\" 5-Y-Spoke Design.Quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with TiptronicHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether its our reconditioning process on the vehicles exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation. Will accept trades. Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable). Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851.

2021 Audi Q3

53,466 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Quattro | CarPlay | Heated Seats | Pano Roof

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,466KM
VIN WA1AECF39M1001604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31319P
  • Mileage 53,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Cabin Air Filter
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Day/night rearview mirror
ashtray
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Ambient Lighting
Remote panic alarm

Safety

First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist

Exterior

Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Battery run down protection
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

DOHC
fuel
coolant
Intercooled Turbo
000 km
Variable Valve Control
Amplifier
Front cornering lights
Overdrive Transmission
speed sensitive volume
Cushion Tilt
Rain Detecting Wipers
Transmission 8-speed automatic
Oil Pressure Warning
3-point seatbelt Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
4WD type Full-time AWD
ABS Brakes 4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
ABS Brakes Four channel ABS brakes
Accessory power Retained accessory power
Air conditioning Yes
All-in-one key All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Antenna Diversity antenna
Antenna Window grid audio antenna
Audio theft deterrent Audio system theft deterrent
Auto door locks Auto-locking doors
Auto headlights Auto on/off headlight control
Auto levelling headlights Auto-leveling headlights
Basic warranty 48 month/80
Battery charge warning
Battery type Lead acid battery
Beverage holders Front beverage holders
Beverage holders rear Rear beverage holders
Brake pad warning Brake pad wear indicator
Brake type 4-wheel disk brakes
Bulb warning Bulb failure warning
Bumper rub strip rear Metal-look rear bumper rub strip
Bumpers front Body-coloured front bumper
Bumpers rear Body-coloured rear bumper
Cargo floor type Carpet cargo area floor
Cargo light Cargo area light
Cargo tie downs Cargo area tie downs
Child door locks Power rear child safety door locks
Climate control Automatic climate control
Compressor Intercooled turbo
Concealed cargo storage Cargo area concealed storage
Corrosion perforation warranty 144 month/unlimited
Cylinder head material Aluminum cylinder head
Delay off headlights Delay-off headlights
Door ajar warning Rear cargo area ajar warning
Door bins front Driver and passenger door bins
Door bins rear Rear door bins
Door handle material Body-coloured door handles
Door locks Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Door mirror style Body-coloured door mirrors
Door mirror type Standard style side mirrors
Drive type Quattro all-wheel drive
Driver lumbar Driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat direction Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Driver selectable steering effort Audi drive select driver selectable steering effort
Drivetrain selectable Audi drive select driver selectable drivetrain mode
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine cooler Engine oil cooler
Engine Location Front mounted engine
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
External memory External memory control
First-row sunroof First and second-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
First-row windows Power first-row windows
Floor console Full floor console
Floor console storage Covered floor console storage
Floor coverage Full floor coverage
Floor covering Full carpet floor covering
Floor mats Carpet front and rear floor mats
Front anti-roll Front anti-roll bar
Front head restraint control Manual front seat head restraint control
Front head restraints Height and tilt adjustable front seat head restraints
Front impact airbag driver Driver front impact airbag
Front impact airbag passenger Passenger front impact airbag
Front seatback upholstery Plastic front seatback upholstery
Front side impact airbag driver Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Front side impact airbag passenger Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Glove box Illuminated locking glove box
Handsfree Bluetooth handsfree wireless device connectivity
Headlight type Projector beam headlights
Headlights LED low and high beam headlights
Headlights on reminder
Headliner coverage Full headliner coverage
Headliner material Cloth headliner material
Heated door mirrors Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Heated front seats Heated driver and front passenger seats
Heated wipers Heated front windshield jets
Height adjustable seatbelts Front height adjustable seatbelts
High mount stop light High mounted centre stop light
Hill control Hill descent control
Ignition Spark ignition system
Interior courtesy lights Fade interior courtesy lights
Key in vehicle warning
Keyfob cargo controls Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob door locks Keyfob activated door locks
Licence plate front bracket Front licence plate bracket
Limited slip differential Brake actuated limited slip differential
Lock-up transmission
Locking hub control Permanent locking hub control
Low level warnings Low level warning for oil
washer fluid and brake fluid
Multiple headlights Multiple enclosed headlights
Number of door entry light(s) 4 door entry light(s)
Number of doors 4 doors
Occupancy sensor Airbag occupancy sensor
One-touch down window Front and rear one-touch down windows
One-touch up window Front and rear one-touch up windows
Overhead console Mini overhead console
Passenger doors rear left Conventional left rear passenger door
Passenger doors rear right Conventional right rear passenger door
Power driver seat controls Driver seat power reclining
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Powertrain warranty 48 month/80
Primary display touchscreen Primary monitor touchscreen
Radiator
RDS Radio data system (RDS)
Rear anti-roll Rear anti-roll bar
Rear camera Rear mounted camera
Rear console climate control ducts
Rear head restraint control 3 rear seat head restraints
Rear head restraint control Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear head restraints Height adjustable rear seat head restraints
Rear seat direction Front facing rear seat
Rear seatback upholstery Carpet rear seatback upholstery
Rear Springs Regular grade rear springs
Rear under seat ducts Rear under seat climate control ducts
Rear windshield Fixed rear windshield
Roadside warranty 48 month/80
Running lights LED daytime running lights
Satellite trial 3 month satellite trial subscription
Seatback storage pockets 2 seatback storage pockets
Seatbelt pretensioners Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
Second-row windows Power second-row windows
Seek scan
Selectable mode transmission Audi drive select selectable mode transmission
Service interval warning Service interval indicator
Shock absorbers Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Speakers number 10 speakers
Speakers Standard grade speakers
Special paint Monotone paint
Speed sensitive steering Servotronic speed sensitive power steering
Speedometer Redundant digital speedometer
Split front seats Bucket front seats
Spoiler Rear lip spoiler
Springs front Front coil springs
Springs rear Rear coil springs
Start-stop engine Auto stop-start engine
Steering Electric power-assist steering system
Steering mounted audio control Steering wheel mounted audio controls
Steering type number of wheels 2-wheel steering system
Steering type Rack-pinion steering
Steering wheel material Leather steering wheel
Suspension ride type front Independent front suspension
Suspension ride type rear Independent rear suspension
Suspension Standard ride suspension
Suspension type rear Multi-link rear suspension
Tailgate control Tailgate/power door lock
Temperature display Exterior temperature display
Third-row windows Fixed third-row windows
Tinted windows Deep tinted windows
Traction control All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Transmission electronic control
Transmission Type Automatic
Trunk lid trim Plastic trunk lid trim
Turn signal in door mirrors Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Variable panel light Variable instrument panel light
Visor driver mirror Driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated driver mirror Illuminated driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated passenger mirror Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Visor passenger mirror Passenger visor mirror
Voice activated audio Voice activated audio controls
Wheel well trim Body-coloured wheel well trim
Windshield trim Black windshield trim
Wipers Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Wireless streaming Bluetooth wireless audio streaming
Alternator Type Alternator
Armrests front centre Front seat centre armrest
Armrests rear Rear seat centre armrest
Body panels Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Door mirrors Power door mirrors
Door panel insert Metal-look door panel insert
Electronic stability control Electronic stability control system
Engine block material Iron engine block
regular unleaded
Fuel Type Regular Unleaded
Grille style Chrome grille
Manual passenger seat controls Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Number of airbags 6 airbags
Number of first-row screens 2 total number of 1st row displays
Panel insert Metal-look instrument panel insert
Passenger seat direction Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Perimeter approach lighting Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Powertrain type ICE
Radio AM/FM/SiriusXMsatellite
Rear seats fixed or removable Fixed rear seats
Steering wheel tilt Manual tilting steering wheel
Ventilated brakes Front ventilated disk brakes
Window Trim Black side window trim
Cigarette lighter Front cigarette lighter
Engine 2L I-4 gasoline direct injection
Engine Cylinders I4
Folding rear seats 40-20-40 folding rear seats
Front seat upholstery Leather front seat upholstery
Fuel door lock Power fuel door lock
Gearshifter material Leather gear shifter material
Instrumentation display Digital/analog instrumentation display
Maintenance warranty 12 month/15
Oil level gauge
Overhead airbags SIDEGUARD curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Paint Clearcoat paint
Rear bench seats Rear bench seat
Rear seat folding position Fold forward rear seatback
Rear seat upholstery Leather rear seat upholstery
Rear window trim Black rear window trim
Seatbelt pretensioners number 5 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Seating capacity 5
Spare tire Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Spare tire location Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Steering wheel telescopic Manual telescopic steering wheel
USB ports 2 USB ports
12V power outlets 2 12V power outlets
Console insert material Metal-look console insert
Engine Mounting direction Transverse mounted engine
Folding door mirrors Manual folding door mirrors
Interior accents Metal-look interior accents
Number of beverage holders 8 beverage holders
Suspension type front Strut front suspension
Eco Feedback ECO feedback display gauge
Rear cargo door Liftgate rear cargo door
Emissions LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Shifter boot Leatherette shifter boot
Pedestrian detection Pedestrian impact prevention
Sequential shift control
Multi-level cargo floor
Reclining rear seats Manual reclining rear seats
Cargo access Power cargo area access release
Fob engine controls Smart key with push button start
Smart device integration Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) smart device mirroring
Cargo cover Rigid cargo cover
Emissions tiers Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Bumper insert Metal-look front bumper insert
2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 228 HP Engine
Bodyside cladding Body-coloured bodyside cladding
Clock Xxxxxx clock
engine with 228HP
Fore and aft rear seat Rear seats with manual fore and aft
Forward collision warning Audi pre sense front forward collision mitigation
Gauge cluster display size (inches) Gauge cluster display size: 10.25
Primary display size 8.8 inch primary display
Rear windshield wipers Xxxxxx rear windshield wipers
Tailpipe Stainless steel quasi-dual exhaust
Tires P235/55HR18 AS BSW front and rear tires
Wheels 18 x 7-inch front and rear polished w/painted accents aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Audi Q3