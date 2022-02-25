$56,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3
Technik | Sport Package | 20 Inch Rim Upgrade
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$56,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8432304
- Stock #: 260320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,904 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM and loaded with a lot of extra options? Yes! This 1 owner 2021 Audi Q3 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived from Audi Canada in top of the line Technik trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features such as: heated leather seating, heated steering wheel, a huge panoramic sunroof, top view 360 degree camera system, power tailgate, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and more!Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Daytona Gray Metallic SUV includes the optional Sport Package ($1150) and the 20 Inch Matte Titanium Rim Upgrade w/Performance Tires ($800).Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
