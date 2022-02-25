Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Audi Q3

12,904 KM

Details Description Features

$56,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q3

2021 Audi Q3

Technik | Sport Package | 20 Inch Rim Upgrade

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q3

Technik | Sport Package | 20 Inch Rim Upgrade

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 8432304
  2. 8432304
  3. 8432304
  4. 8432304
  5. 8432304
  6. 8432304
Contact Seller

$56,000

+ taxes & licensing

12,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8432304
  • Stock #: 260320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM and loaded with a lot of extra options? Yes! This 1 owner 2021 Audi Q3 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived from Audi Canada in top of the line Technik trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features such as: heated leather seating, heated steering wheel, a huge panoramic sunroof, top view 360 degree camera system, power tailgate, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and more!Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Daytona Gray Metallic SUV includes the optional Sport Package ($1150) and the 20 Inch Matte Titanium Rim Upgrade w/Performance Tires ($800).Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 8.5J X 20" 5-V-SPOKE STAR DESIGN -inc: Matte titanium look and gloss turned finish Tires: 255/40R20 Performance
DAYTONA GREY PEARL EFFECT
S LINE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 8.5J x 19" 7-Spoke Rotor Gloss Diamond Cut Anthracite black Progressive Steering Black Headliner Matte Brushed Aluminum Dark Inlays Tires: 255/45R19 All Season Aluminum Pedals Front Sport Seats
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2019 Audi A5 Coupe T...
 36,295 KM
$51,000 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highland...
 47 KM
$63,500 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lari...
 28,223 KM
$80,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory