2021 Audi Q5
Technik | Advanced Driver Assist | S-Line Black Package
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
- Listing ID: 9419515
- Stock #: 263530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,477 KM
Vehicle Description
It's easy to see why the Q5 is one of the best selling SUV's in it's class! This 1 owner, virtually brand new 2021 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived from Audi Canada in top of the line Technik trim! You get a long list of options including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, top view 360 degree camera system, heated steering wheel, foot activated power tailgate, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and much more!Plus as an added bonus, this classy Mythos Black Metallic Q5 includes a long list of extra options including: * Wireless Charging ($350) * S-Line Black Package 20 Inch Rims ($2350) * Advanced Driver Assistance Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Active Lane Assist ($1700)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 6.99% and up to 7.49% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
