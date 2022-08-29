$91,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q8
Progressiv | CLEAN CARFAX | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$91,900
- Listing ID: 9014593
- Stock #: 277280B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,124 KM
Vehicle Description
* Clean Carfax * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Power Adjusting Steering Column * Backup Camera With 360 View * Front and Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Monitor * Lane Departure Warning * Lane Keep Assist * Adaptive Cruise Control * Front Collision Alert * Digital Instrument Cluster * Start/Stop Engine System * Drive Mode Selection * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Cooled Front Seats * 4-Zone Climate Control * Dual Touchscreen Infotainment Displays * Premium Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Folding Side Mirrors With Memory Function * Heated Side Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * Power Liftgate * LED Headlights With High Beam Assist * LED Tail Lights * Cargo Shade Cover * All Weather Mats
Vehicle Features
