Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Audi Q8

15,124 KM

Details Description Features

$91,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$91,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q8

2021 Audi Q8

Progressiv | CLEAN CARFAX | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q8

Progressiv | CLEAN CARFAX | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

  1. 9014593
  2. 9014593
Contact Seller

$91,900

+ taxes & licensing

15,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9014593
  • Stock #: 277280B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,124 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax * All Wheel Drive * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Panoramic Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Power Adjusting Steering Column * Backup Camera With 360 View * Front and Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Monitor * Lane Departure Warning * Lane Keep Assist * Adaptive Cruise Control * Front Collision Alert * Digital Instrument Cluster * Start/Stop Engine System * Drive Mode Selection * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Cooled Front Seats * 4-Zone Climate Control * Dual Touchscreen Infotainment Displays * Premium Audio System * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Folding Side Mirrors With Memory Function * Heated Side Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers * Power Liftgate * LED Headlights With High Beam Assist * LED Tail Lights * Cargo Shade Cover * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
BLACK VALETTA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 38,238 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 99,464 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 154,350 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory