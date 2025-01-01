Menu
Local, One Owner, Accident Free Lease Return! - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Navigation - Comfort Access with Proximity Sense - Power Trunk with Kick Activation - Sport Seats - M Aerodynamics Package - M Sport Suspension - Power Seats - Backup Camera - Font and Rear Park Distance Control - High Beam Assistant - Driving Assistant - Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Lane Departure Warning - Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters - Panoramic Sunroof Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2021 BMW 2 Series

25,587 KM

$33,982

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 2 Series

228i xDrive M Sport Package | Premium Essentials

12484003

2021 BMW 2 Series

228i xDrive M Sport Package | Premium Essentials

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$33,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,587KM
VIN WBA73AK05M7G84677

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,587 KM

Local, One Owner, Accident Free Lease Return!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from Key or App
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Comfort Access with Proximity Sense
- Power Trunk with Kick Activation
- Sport Seats
- M Aerodynamics Package
- M Sport Suspension
- Power Seats
- Backup Camera
- Font and Rear Park Distance Control
- High Beam Assistant
- Driving Assistant
- Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Panoramic Sunroof
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay Preparation

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$33,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW 2 Series