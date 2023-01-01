$39,222+ tax & licensing
204-452-7799
2021 BMW 2 Series
228i xDrive Enhanced | M Sport | CarPlay
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$39,222
- Listing ID: 9739477
- Stock #: MF4XV4Y
- VIN: WBA73AK08M7G47493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,454 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Wireless Charging
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- M Sport Aerodynamics Package
Come experience the Birchwood BMW difference in person!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
