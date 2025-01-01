Menu
Local, One Owner! - Heads Up Display - Harman/Kardon Sound System - Driving Assistant Professional - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - BMW Remote Engine Start - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting - Galvanlic Controls - BMW Laserlight Headlights - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - BMW Drive Recorder - Wireless Device Charging - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - M Sport Differential - Adaptive M Suspension -M Sport Brakes in Red - Sunroof - M Aerodynamics Package - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keep Assist - Steering and Lane Control Semi Autonomous Drive - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2021 BMW 3 Series

43,568 KM

$55,982

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Premium Excellence | Adaptive M Suspension

12203317

2021 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Premium Excellence | Adaptive M Suspension

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$55,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,568KM
VIN 3MW5U9J04M8B74224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner!
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanlic Controls
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Wireless Device Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- M Sport Differential
- Adaptive M Suspension
-M Sport Brakes in Red
- Sunroof
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
- Steering and Lane Control Semi Autonomous Drive
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
ConnectedDrive services

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: TwinPower turbo
Valvetronic
double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve Atkinsons-cycle aluminum I4 hybrid engine -inc: interior-permanent magnet synchronous motor
lithium polymer battery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

2021 BMW 3 Series