Local, One Owner, Collision Free, Lease Return - Heads Up Display - Harman/Kardon Sound System - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Universal Garage Door Opener - Ambient Lighting Package - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Wireless Device Charging - BMW Live Cockpit Professional - 19 Inch BMW Individual Bespoke Wheel Package - Sunroof - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Warning - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2021 BMW 3 Series

29,172 KM

$39,982

+ tax & licensing
12484006

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Used
29,172KM
VIN 3MW5R7J09M8B55268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour cognac
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Collision Free, Lease Return
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- 19 Inch BMW Individual Bespoke Wheel Package
- Sunroof
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
ConnectedDrive services

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve Atkinsons-cycle aluminum I4 hybrid engine -inc: interior-permanent magnet synchronous motor
lithium polymer battery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

