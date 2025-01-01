Menu
Account
Sign In
Local, One Owner, Collision Free Lease Return with New Front Brakes and 2 New Tires! - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - 19 Inch BMW Individual Upgraded Wheel Package - BMW Live Cockpit Professional Digital Dash - Park Distance Control Front and Rear - Sunroof - Backup Camera - Driving Assistant - Active Lane Departure Assist - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2021 BMW 3 Series

62,500 KM

Details Description

$34,482

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Digital Dash | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle
13135162

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Digital Dash | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 13135162
  2. 13135162
  3. 13135162
Contact Seller

$34,482

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,500KM
VIN 3MW5R7J07M8C21848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Collision Free Lease Return with New Front Brakes and 2 New Tires!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 19 Inch BMW Individual Upgraded Wheel Package
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional Digital Dash
- Park Distance Control Front and Rear
- Sunroof
- Backup Camera
- Driving Assistant
- Active Lane Departure Assist
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start from App or Key
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2021 BMW X3 M40i Ultimate Package | Merino Leather for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 BMW X3 M40i Ultimate Package | Merino Leather 41,274 KM $55,982 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Enhanced | Harman/Kardon | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Enhanced | Harman/Kardon | HUD 67,482 KM $33,442 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i Premium Excellence | Driver Assist Pro | M Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i Premium Excellence | Driver Assist Pro | M Sport 65,411 KM $63,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,482

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW 3 Series