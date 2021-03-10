Menu
2021 BMW 3 Series

11,919 KM

Details Description Features

$64,985

+ tax & licensing
$64,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW 3 Series

2021 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Employee Lease Return! 382Hp! Accident Free!

2021 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Employee Lease Return! 382Hp! Accident Free!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$64,985

+ taxes & licensing

11,919KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6709898
  Stock #: F3VG5D
  VIN: WBA5U9C04MFK08361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Tartufo
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VG5D
  • Mileage 11,919 KM

Vehicle Description

You will be blown away by this 2021 BMW M340! 382 horsepower, ultra luxurious Tartufo Extended Merino Leather, WIRELESS Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Heated Front and Rear Seats + Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Navigation, Rearview Backup Camera, Heads Up Display, Power Kick Trunk (Open and Close) and more! The M340 is the Ultimate Luxury Performance Sedan that has the ability to thrill plus the ability to take your kids to hockey practice. Now is not the time to compromise!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
ConnectedDrive services
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline/Electric Hybrid Fuel System
6 Cyl Straight Engine

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

