2021 BMW 3 Series

Listing ID: 6709898

6709898 Stock #: F3VG5D

F3VG5D VIN: WBA5U9C04MFK08361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Tartufo

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3VG5D

Mileage 11,919 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off ConnectedDrive services Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Gasoline/Electric Hybrid Fuel System 6 Cyl Straight Engine

