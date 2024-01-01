Menu
Once in a lifetime opportunity with this local 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe with ultra-low mileage. M Sport & Premium Enhanced packages elevate beyond the base model performance and luxury. The striking Portimac Blue exterior perfectly complements the sumptuous Cognac Vernasca leather interior. A rare find for those seeking style and substance in one package. Come see it today! - Premium Enhanced Package - Heated Steering Wheel - Automatic Trunk - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting - Parking Assistant Plus - Wireless Device Charger - Digital Cockpit Professional - WiFi Hotspot - Head-Up Display - M Sport Package - LED Fog Lamps - M Sport Suspension - M Aerodynamics Package - 19 Alloy Wheels - Oak Grain Open-Pored Wood Trim - Glass Sunroof - High Beam Assistant - Driving Assistant Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2021 BMW 4 Series

5,804 KM

$49,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive RARE SPEC | LOW KM | LOCAL

2021 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive RARE SPEC | LOW KM | LOCAL

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$49,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,804KM
VIN WBA73AP05MCG99647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Portimao Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 5,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Once in a lifetime opportunity with this local 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe with ultra-low mileage. M Sport & Premium Enhanced packages elevate beyond the base model performance and luxury. The striking Portimac Blue exterior perfectly complements the sumptuous Cognac Vernasca leather interior. A rare find for those seeking style and substance in one package. Come see it today!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Automatic Trunk
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Wireless Device Charger
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- WiFi Hotspot
- Head-Up Display
- M Sport Package
- LED Fog Lamps
- M Sport Suspension
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- Oak Grain Open-Pored Wood Trim
- Glass Sunroof
- High Beam Assistant
- Driving Assistant
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
59.1 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
2.81 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 4-Cylinder GDI

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Teleservices
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
BMW Live Cockpit Plus
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Warning w/City Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$49,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW 4 Series