$49,991+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive RARE SPEC | LOW KM | LOCAL
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$49,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Portimao Blue Metallic
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 5,804 KM
Vehicle Description
Once in a lifetime opportunity with this local 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe with ultra-low mileage. M Sport & Premium Enhanced packages elevate beyond the base model performance and luxury. The striking Portimac Blue exterior perfectly complements the sumptuous Cognac Vernasca leather interior. A rare find for those seeking style and substance in one package. Come see it today!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Automatic Trunk
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Wireless Device Charger
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- WiFi Hotspot
- Head-Up Display
- M Sport Package
- LED Fog Lamps
- M Sport Suspension
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- Oak Grain Open-Pored Wood Trim
- Glass Sunroof
- High Beam Assistant
- Driving Assistant
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
