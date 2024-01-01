Menu
The title of HALO car doesnt come easy, but when youre talking about BMWs 8 series, you know youre in business. This 850i offers a twin-turbo V8 cranking out 523 HP with ease paired to an 8-speed automatic and standard BMW xDrive all wheel drive. To keep things even more interesting this in stock model has the optional carbon fibre roof, interior trim and exterior contents to set it apart from the crowd. Performance, looks, BMW artistry is evident in every way. Come drive it today!! - Premium Package - Glass Controls - Heated and Ventilated Front Seats - Traffic Jam Assistant - Driving Assistant Professional - 20 M Alloy Wheels - BMW Display Key - M Technology Package - Carbon Fibre Trim - M Carbon Roof - Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System - High Gloss Black Exterior Contents - M Carbon Exterior Package Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2021 BMW 8 Series

50,000 KM

$80,981

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 8 Series

M850i xDrive Premium Package | CPO | M Carbon Package

2021 BMW 8 Series

M850i xDrive Premium Package | CPO | M Carbon Package

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$80,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,000KM
VIN WBAGV8C09MCF65586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour cognac
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68 L Fuel Tank
2.81 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Active Roll Stabilization Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Engine: 4.4L Twin Turbo V8
Full-Time All-Wheel
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Teleservices
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Alcantara Simulated Suede Headliner
BMW Live Cockpit Professional
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Stainless Steel Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Merino Leather Upholstered Dashboard
M Sport Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Multifunctional Seats
Remote Releases -Inc: Comfort Access Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam w/Laser Supplement Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Parking Assistant Plus Automated Parking Sensors
Surround View w/3D View Back-Up Camera
Surround View w/3D View Front Camera
Surround View w/3D View Left Side Camera
Surround View w/3D View Right Side Camera
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
16 Speakers

Additional Features

Carbon Fibre Trim
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
BMW Display Key
M Carbon Roof
M Technology Package
High-Gloss Black Exterior Contents
M Carbon Exterior Package

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

