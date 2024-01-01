$80,981+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW 8 Series
M850i xDrive Premium Package | CPO | M Carbon Package
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$80,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dravit Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour cognac
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The title of HALO car doesn't come easy, but when you're talking about BMW's 8 series, you know you're in business. This 850i offers a twin-turbo V8 cranking out 523 HP with ease paired to an 8-speed automatic and standard BMW xDrive all wheel drive. To keep things even more interesting this in stock model has the optional carbon fibre roof, interior trim and exterior contents to set it apart from the crowd. Performance, looks, BMW artistry is evident in every way. Come drive it today!!
- Premium Package
- Glass Controls
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- Driving Assistant Professional
- 20" M Alloy Wheels
- BMW Display Key
- M Technology Package
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- M Carbon Roof
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- High Gloss Black Exterior Contents
- M Carbon Exterior Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Birchwood BMW
204-452-7799