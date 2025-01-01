$62,982+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW M2
Competition Sunroof | Harman/kardon | DCT
2021 BMW M2
Competition Sunroof | Harman/kardon | DCT
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$62,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hockenheim Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 33,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Lease Return with Complimentary Winter Wheel Package!
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Glass Sunroof
- M Dual Clutch Transmission DCT
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Full LED Headlights
- M Sport Brakes
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- M Seat Belts
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Navigation
- High Beam Assistant
- 19 Inch Y-Spoke 788M Black Wheel Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-7799