Local, One Owner, Lease Return with Complimentary Winter Wheel Package! - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Glass Sunroof - M Dual Clutch Transmission DCT - Harman/Kardon Sound System - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Driving Assistant - Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Adaptive Full LED Headlights - M Sport Brakes - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access - M Seat Belts - Carbon Fibre Trim - Navigation - High Beam Assistant - 19 Inch Y-Spoke 788M Black Wheel Package Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2021 BMW M2

33,010 KM

$62,982

+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW M2

Competition Sunroof | Harman/kardon | DCT

13135168

2021 BMW M2

Competition Sunroof | Harman/kardon | DCT

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$62,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,010KM
VIN WBS2U7C06M7H84467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hockenheim Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Lease Return with Complimentary Winter Wheel Package!
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Glass Sunroof
- M Dual Clutch Transmission DCT
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Full LED Headlights
- M Sport Brakes
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- M Seat Belts
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Navigation
- High Beam Assistant
- 19 Inch Y-Spoke 788M Black Wheel Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay Preparation

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 BMW M2