2021 BMW M5

BMW has never had an issue with combining their top performing engines with their luxury sedans and this is no exception. This BMW M5 Competition roars to life with its 4.4L Twin Turbo V8 cranking out a whopping 617 HP and 553 lb ft of torque. With the available and specified Ultimate package on our available vehicle, you really get all the top BMW options one could wish for, such as massaging seats, soft close doors, power sunshades and more. Come see it before its gone! - Ultimate Package - M Carbon Engine Cover - Shadowline Headlights - BMW Display Key - Automatic Trunk - Soft Close Doors - Ambient Air Package - Front Heated, Ventilated and Massage Front Seats - Dark Ceramic Controls - Power Rear and Side Sunshades - Traffic Jam Assistant - BMW Laserlight Headlights - Parking Assistant Plus - BMW Drive Recorder - Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System - Wireless Device Charging - BMW Gesture Controls - WiFi Hotspot - 20 Y-Spoke M Alloy Wheels - M Compound Brakes - High-Beam Assistant - M Drivers Package Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Aragon Brown/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,654 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW has never had an issue with combining their top performing engines with their luxury sedans and this is no exception. This BMW M5 Competition roars to life with its 4.4L Twin Turbo V8 cranking out a whopping 617 HP and 553 lb ft of torque. With the available and specified Ultimate package on our available vehicle, you really get all the top BMW options one could wish for, such as massaging seats, soft close doors, power sunshades and more. Come see it before its gone!
- Ultimate Package
- M Carbon Engine Cover
- Shadowline Headlights
- BMW Display Key
- Automatic Trunk
- Soft Close Doors
- Ambient Air Package
- Front Heated, Ventilated and Massage Front Seats
- Dark Ceramic Controls
- Power Rear and Side Sunshades
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Parking Assistant Plus
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW Gesture Controls
- WiFi Hotspot
- 20 Y-Spoke M Alloy Wheels
- M Compound Brakes
- High-Beam Assistant
- M Driver's Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8
Regenerative 249 Amp Alternator
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed M Sport Automatic w/Paddles

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Warning w/City Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Teleservices
M Multifunction Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Alcantara Simulated Suede Headliner
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
BMW Live Cockpit Professional
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Tires: 275/35R20 Front & 285/35R20 Rear -inc: Performance, non-runflat
M Sport Exhaust System
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
16 Speakers
600w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

2021 BMW M5