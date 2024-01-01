$112,812+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW M5
Competition Ultimate | Clean CARFAX | Local
2021 BMW M5
Competition Ultimate | Clean CARFAX | Local
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$112,812
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Aragon Brown/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 23,654 KM
Vehicle Description
BMW has never had an issue with combining their top performing engines with their luxury sedans and this is no exception. This BMW M5 Competition roars to life with its 4.4L Twin Turbo V8 cranking out a whopping 617 HP and 553 lb ft of torque. With the available and specified Ultimate package on our available vehicle, you really get all the top BMW options one could wish for, such as massaging seats, soft close doors, power sunshades and more. Come see it before its gone!
- Ultimate Package
- M Carbon Engine Cover
- Shadowline Headlights
- BMW Display Key
- Automatic Trunk
- Soft Close Doors
- Ambient Air Package
- Front Heated, Ventilated and Massage Front Seats
- Dark Ceramic Controls
- Power Rear and Side Sunshades
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Parking Assistant Plus
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW Gesture Controls
- WiFi Hotspot
- 20 Y-Spoke M Alloy Wheels
- M Compound Brakes
- High-Beam Assistant
- M Driver's Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799