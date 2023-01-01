$42,627+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799
2021 BMW X1
xDrive28i Essentials
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$42,627
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10229732
- Stock #: F56GTD
- VIN: WBXJG9C04M5S59831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free!
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- LED Headlights with Cornering Function
- Lights Package
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Driver Assistance
- Front Collision with Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Speed Limit Information
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.