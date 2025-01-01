Menu
Local, Accident Free! - M Sport Package - Heated Seats - Heated Steering WHeel - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Comfort Access - Sport Seats - M Aerodyanmics Package - Wireless Apple CarPlay - LED Headlights with Cornering Function - M Leather Steering Wheel Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2021 BMW X1

78,921 KM

$29,447

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i M Sport Edition | New Rear Brakes

12430669

2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i M Sport Edition | New Rear Brakes

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$29,447

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,921KM
VIN WBXJG9C04M5S43676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Accident Free!
- M Sport Package
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering WHeel
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Comfort Access
- Sport Seats
- M Aerodyanmics Package
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- LED Headlights with Cornering Function
- M Leather Steering Wheel
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$29,447

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW X1