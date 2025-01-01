Menu
Local, Accident Free! - Comfort Access - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - LED Headlights with Cornering Function - Navigation - Backup Camera - Lights Package - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Device Charging - Driving Assistant - Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking Dealer permit #9740

2021 BMW X1

32,770 KM

$30,982

+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i Premium Essentials | CarPlay

13135147

2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i Premium Essentials | CarPlay

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$30,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,770KM
VIN WBXJG9C04M5S19488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Accident Free!
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- LED Headlights with Cornering Function
- Navigation
- Backup Camera
- Lights Package
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Device Charging
- Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Reverse Sensing System
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$30,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW X1