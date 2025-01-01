$30,982+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X1
xDrive28i Premium Essentials | CarPlay
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$30,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,770 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Accident Free!
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- LED Headlights with Cornering Function
- Navigation
- Backup Camera
- Lights Package
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Device Charging
- Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-452-7799