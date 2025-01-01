Menu
Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Lease Return! - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access - Kick Activated Power Trunk - Lights Package - LED Headlights with Cornering Function - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Driving Assistant - Backup Camera - Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2021 BMW X1

47,268 KM

Details Description

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i Premium Essentials | Kick Trunk

13135156

2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i Premium Essentials | Kick Trunk

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,268KM
VIN WBXJG9C09M5U21579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free, Lease Return!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Lights Package
- LED Headlights with Cornering Function
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Driving Assistant
- Backup Camera
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

