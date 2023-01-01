$55,981+ tax & licensing
204-452-7799
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i Ultimate Package | M Sport
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$55,981
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10272381
- Stock #: F53KVC
- VIN: 5UXTY5C03M9D90240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Tartufo
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,019 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free!
- Ultimate Package with M Sport!
- Factory Hitch
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Hands Free Self Driving
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Upgraded Merino Leather
- Ambient Air Package
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanic Controls
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Adjustable Rear Seats
- Lumbar Support
- Storage Compartment Package
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- High Beam Assistant
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- BMW Gesture Control
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound
- M Aerodynamics Package
- M Sport Package
- Performance Control
- Variable Sport Steering
- M Sport Brakes in Red
- Factory Installed Tow Hitch
- Black Exterior Contents
- Sport Seats in Tartufo Merino Leather
- Parking Assistance Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
