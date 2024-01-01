$47,941+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i | HUD | Leather | Local
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$47,941
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Non-Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5CJ3D
- Mileage 41,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, clean CARFAX SUV! Not to mention a gorgeous panoramic sunroof, sport seating and a crystal clear heads up display. This is not the SUV to overlook. Come take it for a spin, you won'
t regret it!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Heated Front and Rear Seating
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ambient Lighting
- Side Sunshades
- Head's up Display
- Wireless Device Charging
- WiFi Hotspot
- Harmon/Kardon Surround System
- LED Headlights
-
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Birchwood BMW
204-452-7799