$41,591+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i Enhanced | CPO | HUD | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,050 KM
Vehicle Description
The BMW X3, optioned with the Premium Enhanced package boasts all the creature comforts and convenience you've come to expect from BMW. Wireless device charging, apple carplay and android auto (wireless), gorgeous surround sound with the Harmon Kardon sound system and more. Don't miss out on this opportunity to drive and experience the best - The BMW X3!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanic Controls
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Lumbar Support
- Wireless Device Charging
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- Head-Up Display
- Harmon/Kardon Surround Sound
- 19" Alloy Wheels
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
