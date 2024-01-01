$51,991+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3
M40i Enhanced | 360 Cam | HUD
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$51,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 47,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Long Time BMW Customer that is meticulous with maintenance and detailing! It doesn't get any better.
- Heads Up Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ambient LIghting
- Galvanic Controls
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW iDrive 7.0
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Blind Spot Detection
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Black Exterior Contents
- 21 Inch M40i Exclusive Wheel Package
- Navigation System Professional
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
