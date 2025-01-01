$37,881+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i- APPLE CARPLAY, HUD, HTD LTHR SEATS & WHEEL, SUNROOF
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$37,881
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,500KM
VIN 5UXTY5C07M9D90113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i is a versatile and well-rounded luxury SUV that excels in performance, comfort, and technology. With its powerful engine, elegant design, and advanced features, it stands out in the competitive compact luxury SUV segment. This vehicle is designed to impress both on city streets and on longer journeys, offering a driving experience that is both enjoyable and refined. The X3 xDrive30i combines practicality with luxury, making it a top choice for drivers seeking a dynamic yet comfortable ride.
FEATURES OF THE 2021 BMW X3 XDRIVE 30I
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 BMW X3 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
