2021 BMW X3

80,500 KM

Details Description

$37,881

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i- APPLE CARPLAY, HUD, HTD LTHR SEATS & WHEEL, SUNROOF

12210417

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i- APPLE CARPLAY, HUD, HTD LTHR SEATS & WHEEL, SUNROOF

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$37,881

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,500KM
VIN 5UXTY5C07M9D90113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i is a versatile and well-rounded luxury SUV that excels in performance, comfort, and technology. With its powerful engine, elegant design, and advanced features, it stands out in the competitive compact luxury SUV segment. This vehicle is designed to impress both on city streets and on longer journeys, offering a driving experience that is both enjoyable and refined. The X3 xDrive30i combines practicality with luxury, making it a top choice for drivers seeking a dynamic yet comfortable ride.

FEATURES OF THE 2021 BMW X3 XDRIVE 30I
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Heads-Up Display

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Pre-Collision Warning
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake

TECHNOLOGY
  • 10.25-Inch Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • Wireless Phone Charging

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2021 BMW X3 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 BMW X3