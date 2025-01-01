Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Trade! - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Heads Up Display HUD - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Ambient Air Package - Ambient Lighting - Galvanic Controls - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Wireless Device Charging - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Driving Assistant Plus - Active Cruise with Stop and Go - Steering and Lane Control - Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keep Assist - BMW Gesture Control - 21 Inch M40i Exclusive Wheel Package in Black - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - M Sport Exhaust - LED Headlights Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2021 BMW X3

41,274 KM

Details Description Features

$55,982

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X3

M40i Ultimate Package | Merino Leather

Watch This Vehicle
13131590

2021 BMW X3

M40i Ultimate Package | Merino Leather

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 13131590
  2. 13131590
  3. 13131590
  4. 13131590
  5. 13131590
  6. 13131590
  7. 13131590
  8. 13131590
  9. 13131590
  10. 13131590
  11. 13131590
  12. 13131590
  13. 13131590
  14. 13131590
  15. 13131590
  16. 13131590
  17. 13131590
  18. 13131590
  19. 13131590
  20. 13131590
  21. 13131590
  22. 13131590
  23. 13131590
  24. 13131590
  25. 13131590
Contact Seller

$55,982

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,274KM
VIN 5UXTY9C02M9F18068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tartufo
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,274 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Ambient Air Package
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanic Controls
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Wireless Device Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Active Cruise with Stop and Go
- Steering and Lane Control
- Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
- BMW Gesture Control
- 21 Inch M40i Exclusive Wheel Package in Black
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- M Sport Exhaust
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay Preparation

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

null
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2023 BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport | Premium | Hitch | 360 Camera for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport | Premium | Hitch | 360 Camera 66,034 KM $60,981 + tax & lic
Used 2025 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Premium | M Sport Pro | Advanced Driver Assist for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Premium | M Sport Pro | Advanced Driver Assist 16,612 KM $64,416 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M Sport | Premium Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M Sport | Premium Package 18,832 KM $50,432 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,982

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2021 BMW X3