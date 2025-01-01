$44,389+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3M40
xDrive 30e Plug In Hybrid! Very Low KMs!
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$44,389
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F616B1
- Mileage 26,329 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Low KMs! Local!
- Premium Package Enhanced
- M Sport Package
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Poplar Grey Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight
- Ambient Air Package
- Adaptive Full LED Headlights
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- BMW Gesture Control
- 19inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
