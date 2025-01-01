Menu
Account
Sign In
Very Low KMs! Local! - Premium Package Enhanced - M Sport Package - Advanced Driver Assistance Package - Ventilated Front Seats - Poplar Grey Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight - Ambient Air Package - Adaptive Full LED Headlights - Harman/Kardon Sound System - BMW Gesture Control - 19inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2021 BMW X3M40

26,329 KM

Details Description Features

$44,389

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X3M40

xDrive 30e Plug In Hybrid! Very Low KMs!

Watch This Vehicle
12172405

2021 BMW X3M40

xDrive 30e Plug In Hybrid! Very Low KMs!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Contact Seller

$44,389

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,329KM
VIN 5UXTS1C02M9F31440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F616B1
  • Mileage 26,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Low KMs! Local!
- Premium Package Enhanced
- M Sport Package
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Poplar Grey Wood Trim w/Satin Chrome Highlight
- Ambient Air Package
- Adaptive Full LED Headlights
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- BMW Gesture Control
- 19inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay Preparation

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2018 BMW X1 28i xDrive 28i Local | No Accidents | Premium Package Essential for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 BMW X1 28i xDrive 28i Local | No Accidents | Premium Package Essential 89,551 KM $23,324 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X1 xDrive28i Premium Enhanced | Heated Steering Wheel | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 BMW X1 xDrive28i Premium Enhanced | Heated Steering Wheel | Local 70,084 KM $25,482 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X5 xDrive40i M SPORT EDITION | 22
2023 BMW X5 xDrive40i M SPORT EDITION | 22" JET BLACK WHEELS 45,224 KM $75,658 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,389

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X3M40