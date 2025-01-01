Menu
Local, One Owner, Collision Free Trade with 4 New 21 Inch Tires! - Heads Up Display HUD - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Galvanic Controls - Ambient Lighting Package - Wireless Device Charging - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - 21 Inch M40i Exclusive Wheel Package - BMW Gesture Control - Black Exterior Contents - Adaptive LED Headlights - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Driving Assistant - Blind Spot Detection - Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Backup Camera - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Navigation -Touchscreen Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2021 BMW X4

107,854 KM

$48,449

+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X4

M40i Enhanced | New Tires | Black Contents | Gesture Control

12740601

2021 BMW X4

M40i Enhanced | New Tires | Black Contents | Gesture Control

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$48,449

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,854KM
VIN 5UX2V5C02M9F31142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Oyster
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Collision Free Trade with 4 New 21 Inch Tires!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Galvanic Controls
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Wireless Device Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- 21 Inch M40i Exclusive Wheel Package
- BMW Gesture Control
- Black Exterior Contents
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Driving Assistant
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Backup Camera
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Navigation
-Touchscreen
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

2021 BMW X4