2021 BMW X4

Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$53,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Tacora Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 63,579 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Driving
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- 21 Inch Wheel Package
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Black Exterior Contents
- BMW Gesture Control
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Digital Cockpit
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- Adaptive LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Birchwood BMW
