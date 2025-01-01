Menu
2021 BMW X4

63,579 KM

$53,982

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$53,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,579KM
VIN 5UX2V5C05M9H55554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Driving
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- 21 Inch Wheel Package
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Black Exterior Contents
- BMW Gesture Control
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Digital Cockpit
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- Adaptive LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay Preparation

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Warning w/City Braking

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Rear Collision Preparation and Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 BMW X4