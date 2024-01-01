$63,582+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i Excellence | M Sport | Trailer Hitch
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i Excellence | M Sport | Trailer Hitch
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$63,582
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour Coffee
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 54,473 KM
Vehicle Description
BMW has perfected the infusion of luxury and sport in the SUV segment with the BMW X5. This local example boasts the top trim package offered - "The Premium Excellence Package" which includes such highly desired features such as heated and cooled cupholders, heated, ventilated and massage front seats, sky lounge panoramic roof, glass controls and soft door close. Not to be outdone, this vehicle also has the M Sport enhancements with the upgraded exhaust, aerodynamics and brakes. Drive it today!
- Premium Excellence Package
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Soft Close Doors
- Glass Controls
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Auto 4-Zone Climate Control
- Ambient Air Package
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass
- Side Sunshades
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- Driving Assistant Professional
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Parking Assistant Plus
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Wireless Device Charging
- WiFi Hotspot
- Head-Up Display
- M Sport Package
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Sport Brakes in Blue
- Sport Automatic Transmission
- Trailer Tow Hitch
- BMW Display Key
- 22" M Sport Alloy Wheels
- Nappa Leather Dashboard
- Travel and Comfort System
- Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension
- Ventilated and Massage Front Seats
- High Beam Assistant
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799