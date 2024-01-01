Menu
BMW has perfected the infusion of luxury and sport in the SUV segment with the BMW X5. This local example boasts the top trim package offered - The Premium Excellence Package which includes such highly desired features such as heated and cooled cupholders, heated, ventilated and massage front seats, sky lounge panoramic roof, glass controls and soft door close. Not to be outdone, this vehicle also has the M Sport enhancements with the upgraded exhaust, aerodynamics and brakes. Drive it today! - Premium Excellence Package - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access - Soft Close Doors - Glass Controls - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Auto 4-Zone Climate Control - Ambient Air Package - Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass - Side Sunshades - Heated and Cooled Cupholders - Driving Assistant Professional - BMW Laserlight Headlights - Parking Assistant Plus - BMW Drive Recorder - Wireless Device Charging - WiFi Hotspot - Head-Up Display - M Sport Package - M Sport Exhaust System - M Sport Brakes in Blue - Sport Automatic Transmission - Trailer Tow Hitch - BMW Display Key - 22 M Sport Alloy Wheels - Nappa Leather Dashboard - Travel and Comfort System - Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension - Ventilated and Massage Front Seats - High Beam Assistant Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2021 BMW X5

54,473 KM

$63,582

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i Excellence | M Sport | Trailer Hitch

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i Excellence | M Sport | Trailer Hitch

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$63,582

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,473KM
VIN 5UXCR6C07M9E90330

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coffee
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,473 KM

BMW has perfected the infusion of luxury and sport in the SUV segment with the BMW X5. This local example boasts the top trim package offered - "The Premium Excellence Package" which includes such highly desired features such as heated and cooled cupholders, heated, ventilated and massage front seats, sky lounge panoramic roof, glass controls and soft door close. Not to be outdone, this vehicle also has the M Sport enhancements with the upgraded exhaust, aerodynamics and brakes. Drive it today!
- Premium Excellence Package
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Soft Close Doors
- Glass Controls
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Auto 4-Zone Climate Control
- Ambient Air Package
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass
- Side Sunshades
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- Driving Assistant Professional
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Parking Assistant Plus
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Wireless Device Charging
- WiFi Hotspot
- Head-Up Display
- M Sport Package
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Sport Brakes in Blue
- Sport Automatic Transmission
- Trailer Tow Hitch
- BMW Display Key
- 22" M Sport Alloy Wheels
- Nappa Leather Dashboard
- Travel and Comfort System
- Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension
- Ventilated and Massage Front Seats
- High Beam Assistant
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
3.385 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
442.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
ConnectedDrive services
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: TwinPower turbo
Valvetronic
double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve Atkinsons-cycle aluminum I4 hybrid engine -inc: interior-permanent magnet synchronous motor
lithium polymer battery

2021 BMW X5