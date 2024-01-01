$106,982+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X5
M Competition First Edition | 1 of 20 | New Tires
2021 BMW X5
M Competition First Edition | 1 of 20 | New Tires
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$106,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Silverstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 22,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Exclusivity. Power. Wow Factor. This X5 M Competition First Edition is 1 of 20 in Canada, and 1 of 250 Globally. One of the most exclusive M Vehicles ever produced is here and ready to be yours. Includes 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires.
- Ultimate Package
- First Edition Exclusive Frozen Dark Silver Paint
- First Edition Exclusive Silverstone and Night Blue Two Tone Merino Leather
- First Edition Exclusive Carbon Fibre Trim with 1/250 Inscription
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Carbon Engine Cover
- 21"/22" Staggered M Wheel Package
- M Carbon Mirror Caps
- M Seat Belts
- Competition Package
- Black Exterior Contents
- Ambient Air Package
- Heated, Ventilated, Massaging M Multifunction Seats
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW Drive Recorder
- M Driver's Package
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- BMW Gesture Control
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799