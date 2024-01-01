Menu
Account
Sign In
Exclusivity. Power. Wow Factor. This X5 M Competition First Edition is 1 of 20 in Canada, and 1 of 250 Globally. One of the most exclusive M Vehicles ever produced is here and ready to be yours. Includes 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires. - Ultimate Package - First Edition Exclusive Frozen Dark Silver Paint - First Edition Exclusive Silverstone and Night Blue Two Tone Merino Leather - First Edition Exclusive Carbon Fibre Trim with 1/250 Inscription - M Sport Exhaust System - M Carbon Engine Cover - 21/22 Staggered M Wheel Package - M Carbon Mirror Caps - M Seat Belts - Competition Package - Black Exterior Contents - Ambient Air Package - Heated, Ventilated, Massaging M Multifunction Seats - Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof - Heated and Cooled Cupholders - Driving Assistant Professional - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Steering and Lane Control - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System - Wireless Device Charging - BMW Drive Recorder - M Drivers Package - Digital Cockpit Professional - BMW Gesture Control Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2021 BMW X5

22,398 KM

Details Description Features

$106,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X5

M Competition First Edition | 1 of 20 | New Tires

Watch This Vehicle
12050539

2021 BMW X5

M Competition First Edition | 1 of 20 | New Tires

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Contact Seller

$106,982

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,398KM
VIN 5YMJU0C03M9G23452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silverstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Exclusivity. Power. Wow Factor. This X5 M Competition First Edition is 1 of 20 in Canada, and 1 of 250 Globally. One of the most exclusive M Vehicles ever produced is here and ready to be yours. Includes 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires.
- Ultimate Package
- First Edition Exclusive Frozen Dark Silver Paint
- First Edition Exclusive Silverstone and Night Blue Two Tone Merino Leather
- First Edition Exclusive Carbon Fibre Trim with 1/250 Inscription
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Carbon Engine Cover
- 21"/22" Staggered M Wheel Package
- M Carbon Mirror Caps
- M Seat Belts
- Competition Package
- Black Exterior Contents
- Ambient Air Package
- Heated, Ventilated, Massaging M Multifunction Seats
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW Drive Recorder
- M Driver's Package
- Digital Cockpit Professional
- BMW Gesture Control
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Lumbar Support
PERIMETER ALARM
Garage door transmitter
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 295/35R21 Fr & 315/30R22 Rr Perf Non-RFT
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam w/Laser Supplement Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i Enhanced | HUD | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i Enhanced | HUD | New Brakes 61,523 KM $36,772 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW X1 xDrive28i M Sport | Enhanced | HUD | H/K for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 BMW X1 xDrive28i M Sport | Enhanced | HUD | H/K 19,289 KM $53,981 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X3 M40i Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 BMW X3 M40i Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | Remote Start 36,338 KM $58,742 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$106,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X5