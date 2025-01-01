Menu
Local, One Owner, Lease Return! - Heads Up Display HUD - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - BMW Drive Recorder - Heated and Cooled Cupholders - Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Comfort Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Rear Seats - Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control - Soft Close Doors - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Universal Garage Door Opener - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Wireless Charging - M Sport Package - M Aerodynamics Package - 22 Inch M Sport Wheel Package - Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters - M Sport Exhaust System - Adaptive 2 Axle Air Suspension - Glass Controls - BMW Laserlight Headlights - Driving Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Lane Departure Assist - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - Navigation - Touchscreen - Panoramic Glass Sunroof

2021 BMW X5

57,333 KM

Details Description Features

$57,982

+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i Enhanced | M Sport | New Brakes + Rear Tires

13131575

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i Enhanced | M Sport | New Brakes + Rear Tires

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$57,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,333KM
VIN 5UXCR6C06M9F41140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine -inc: TwinPower turbo
Valvetronic
double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve Atkinsons-cycle aluminum I4 hybrid engine -inc: interior-permanent magnet synchronous motor
lithium polymer battery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 BMW X5