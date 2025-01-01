$57,982+ taxes & licensing
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i Enhanced | M Sport | New Brakes + Rear Tires
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$57,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 57,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Comfort Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- Soft Close Doors
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 22 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- M Sport Exhaust System
- Adaptive 2 Axle Air Suspension
- Glass Controls
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Driving Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Assist
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
204-452-7799